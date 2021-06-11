The cute photos of Sterling Skye Mahomes keep coming.
Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews said they would share photos of their daughter when the time was right.
Today is that time.
A photo shoot featuring Sterling, their 4-month-old daughter is being shared by the former Whitehouse residents. Patrick Mahomes is the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and the family is sharing Instagram family photos, showing the first public photos of Sterling Skye Mahomes' face.
Patrick Mahomes captioned his post "Hello, World," while Matthews wrote, "Hi, my name is Sterling."
Sterling was born on Feb. 20 weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.