More caltrops were found on Interstate 20 on Friday as law enforcement and Texas Department of Transportation officials continue to search for the people responsible for scattering the tire-flattening devices on roadways.
Smith County Sheriff's Office public information officer Sgt. Larry Christian said several caltrops were located on the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Loop 49.
These devices are made of welded rebar and sharpened on each side, so whichever way the device lays, a side points up so that it will catch a tire.
On July 21, these devices were found in the westbound lanes near the US Highway 69 on-ramp in Lindale, near the Hideaway and the State Highway 110 exits, and in the eastbound lanes near the Hideaway on-ramp.
Christian notified the public about the first set of caltrops on July 8 that had been found on I-20 between US Highway 69 in Smith County to Farm-to-Market Road 314 in Van Zandt County.
According to the sheriff’s office, nearly 300 caltrops have been found in recent weeks.
Caltrops and other tire flattening devices are illegal weapons under the Texas Penal Code. A person is charged with a state jail felony if they intentionally or knowingly possess, manufacture, transport, repair or sell a tire deflation device.
Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to arrests of people responsible for scattering tire-flattening caltrop devices on Interstate 20 in Smith County and surrounding counties.
Anyone with information about possible suspects who are making and scattering these devices is asked to contact Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers at (903) 597-CUFF or (903) 597-2833. If someone’s information leads to an arrest or charges filed, the person providing the information could receive up to $1,000.
The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing its debris collection to remove these hazardous materials from the roadway, the sheriff’s office said.
Those with relevant information about this case can also contact Detective Jerry Ramsey at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office by calling (903) 590-2689.