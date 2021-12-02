Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran announced today his candidacy for U.S. Congress to seek the seat held by U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert.
“Today, a new adventure begins,” Moran said while speaking at the Plaza Tower in downtown Tyler. “Today, I announce my candidacy to represent Northeast Texas as congressman for District 1.”
Moran was joined by state Sen. Bryan Hughes, the Smith and Gregg County sheriffs and others as he made the announcement.
Moran said during the event that he is “deeply grateful” for his East Texas roots.
Hughes called Moran a “workhorse” in politics.
Moran filed paperwork Wednesday to run for Congress with the Federal Election Commission confirming his candidacy as a Republican for U.S. Congress Texas District 1, a seat that has been occupied by Gohmert since 2005.
Moran is also set to make an announcement in Longview at 2:30 p.m. at the Gregg County Courthouse, 101 E. Methvin Street.
The First Congressional District includes Longview, Tyler and other area cities.
Gohmert, R-Tyler, is challenging incumbent Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. He made his announcement in a YouTube video posted on Nov. 22 and has since filed paperwork with the state.
Moran, who has been Smith County judge for over five years, showed interest in the congressional seat shortly after Gohmert on Nov. 9 announced he was exploring a campaign against Paxton.
Moran provided a list of people who he said would support his campaign, including state Sen. Bryan Hughes, sheriffs in Smith and Gregg County, and Tyler Mayor Don Warren.
According to the Smith County website, Moran previously served on the Tyler City Council from 2005 to 2009, representing District 5. He and his wife Kyna have four children Caleb, Victoria, Juliette and Lincoln.
Moran, a Whitehouse native and Whitehouse High School graduate, is an attorney with experience in areas of business and commercial litigation and transaction work, the county website states.
According to the Texas Secretary of State and political party websites, two Republican candidates have filed to run for Gohmert’s seat, Aditya “A.D.” Atholi and John Porro.
Atholi is a former Gohmert congressional staff member.
Porro’s website shows he lives in Dallas, which is outside Congressional District 1; however, the U.S. Constitution does not prevent him from seeking Gohmert’s seat.
One Democrat, Stephen Kocen, has filed with the secretary of state for the seat as of Wednesday, according to online records.
This story will be updated.