Republican Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran and Democrat Jrmar Jefferson appear to have secured a place on November’s ballot for the 1st Congressional District seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert.
Gohmert announced late last year he would leave the seat to challenge Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the GOP primary.
As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, the Texas Secretary of State’s Office reported Moran had 23,302 votes, or 52.65%. In the four-person GOP race, the next closest challenger was Joe McDaniel of Kilgore, who had 13,886 votes, or 31.38%.
Other GOP candidates are John Porro and Aditya “A.D.” Atholi.
Meanwhile, Jefferson had 6,222 votes, or 45%, as of 11 p.m. Tuesday. He was followed by Stephen Kocen with 2,088 votes, or 15%.
Other Democratic candidates are Gavin Dass and Victor Dunn.
Serving East Texas at the federal level would mean representation based on local values, listening to constituents and problem-solving in Smith County that has happened during his five years as county judge, Moran previously said.
Moran is a Whitehouse native and an attorney with experience in areas of business and commercial litigation and transaction work. He also served on the Tyler City Council in District 5 from 2005 to 2009.
He said his top issues in the campaign include sanctity of life, public safety and border security, pro-2nd amendment, fiscal responsibility, pro-liberty and stopping government overreach.
Jefferson got his start in politics during his time at college in California, he previously told the Tyler Morning Telegraph.. He began by registering people to vote in 2013 and has since helped more than 5,000 people register, he said.
Five major things Jefferson said he would like to improve as a member of Congress include the Health care Investment Literacy act, education, economic development, public safety and quality of life.
Jefferson also previously said he is the only candidate who can cross party lines due to having attended conventions for each political party and learning what each candidate and party wants. He added that the parties need to unify to successfully overcome issues.
He added that he is the candidate to do that because, “I’m an American before I’m a Democrat, and I’m a man before I’m a Democrat.”