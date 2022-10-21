Early voting begins Monday for the November general election, including the race to replace longtime Republican U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert.
Republican Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran and Democrat Jrmar Jefferson are vying for the 1st Congressional District seat, which represents Tyler and Longview and south to Nacogdoches and Lufkin.
Voters can cast an early ballot through Nov. 4, and Election Day is Nov. 8.
Nathaniel Moran
Moran, who has been Smith County judge for the past six years, said he hopes his time serving the community in this capacity has shown he is a strategic thinker and planner, which can be useful at the federal level.
“The federal government is not a speedboat that can reverse course overnight; It's more of a big barge,” he said. “Our founders set us up to be a government of incrementalism, and so what we have to start doing is planning more long term and turning that big barge as much as possible as quickly as possible, but realizing that sometimes it takes a long time to do that.”
If elected, Moran said he will look to establish those bonds with other “good, conservative-minded people” with shared values to work on setting strategic policy in place and communicating those ideas persuasively to the rest of the country.
Moran grew up outside of Whitehouse “in a very poor home — poor in dollars but rich in ethics and rich in examples from my mother and father to serve other people and to serve the community.”
Moran said he always had a passion for public policy, but It was in the fourth grade when his father took him to a Ronald Reagan rally that Moran said he felt called to public service.
“My life's journey has been to determine when, where and how should I serve and (as a congressman) is just another opportunity to do that — to be a servant, to be the steward to those in East Texas that may give me this opportunity,” he said. “If they do, I'm going to do my best to represent them with the highest of integrity and the highest of stewardship.”
Moran said he has traveled thousands of miles across the 17 counties in the 1st Congressional District and will continue doing so until Election Day. A major goal has been meeting people and listening to what they have to say.
“The big thing that I've been focused on since the primary is listening to different groups about what's important to them, what's important to their families, their businesses, and to their churches,” he said. “And to prepare my heart, my mind, for what's to come in January should I be fortunate enough to be elected.”
Through his campaign, the major issues people want to see fixed are border security and inflation, he said.
Moran said inflation has increased almost 10% in about a 12-month period. For many families, this is effectively one month’s pay gone, which causes a struggle.
Inflation is a result of government overspending, and it needs to be “clamped down on,” Moran said. Things that can help across the board are to rein in government regulation and enable the energy sector, making America energy independent.
While East Texas is a ways from the Southern border, problems there still affect the local community, Moran said.
Securing the border has become increasingly important with the growing fentanyl problem, he said.
Moran said many people, especially in rural area, also have voiced concerns about broadband access. He added that access to high-speed internet is vital in education, health care and more.
Moran said, if elected, he also wants to lower taxes for individuals and businesses; implement health care initiatives for veterans; ensure law enforcement is receiving needed support; and shrink the Department of Education, giving school decisions back to parents.
Moran said knowing he could have the opportunity to serve the counties in District 1 —an area where he grew up in and an area where he shares the same values as the people who live there — is a “privilege."
“I'm grateful for having had the opportunity to serve the Smith County community over the past six years,” he said. “I'm humbled by that, and I'm even more grateful for this next opportunity.”
For information about Moran and his platform, visit nathanielmoran.com .
Jrmar Jefferson
When it comes to politics, Jefferson said, “I understand that people want power; I just want people to have a better life. I don't want power — I just want the ability to lead people in the right direction, to help people.”
Leading up to election, Jefferson said he has been traveling around the 1st Congressional District speaking with residents. He has been through all the counties in the district eight times, to the Texas Democratic Convention and numerous events sharing his values and encouraging people to vote.
Jefferson said he believes he has “put on possibly the best campaign ever in East Texas.”
Jefferson, a Texarkana native, previously said that his involvement in politics began when he was trying to find a way to help his father, who was on death row.
Before his conviction was overturned, he was the longest-serving Texas inmate on death row.
Jefferson got more involved in politics while in college in California, where he had a professor who encouraged him to register people to vote. It was during his time registering voters that he realized he could be the one helping people get what they need.
Jefferson said, if elected, he wants to implemented the RAPIA (The Rural Area Proactive Improvement Act) that would provide opportunities for rural development and improved access to health care.
He said he believes voting should be mandatory for all Americans, adding that people who do not vote are typically “hopeless,” which deters them from casting a ballot.
Jefferson also wants to make sure there is transportation and health care clinics in all counties, especially rural areas.
He said there needs to be lawful ways for people to enter the United States, and there should not be rewards for people who break the law through illegal immigration.
At the same time, empathy should be shown to people who are forced to flee another country. Jefferson said America should help uplift countries that are struggling through providing funding for infrastructure rather than war.
Jefferson said he also will continue working to unite all people. A major issue he said he has seen is the parties are divided, and he hopes to bring people together again whether they are Republican, Democratic or independent.
“This race has always been about bringing us together and holding government corruption accountable,” he said. “We have to hold our leadership accountable, and we have to vote them out when they do wrong and vote good people with vision in when they stand up.”
Leading up to Nov. 8, Jefferson said he will be holding a campaign targeting 100,000 homes as he travels through the district a couple more times.
He will also be holding a black tie event Sunday called JJ GOTV Jubilee Ball in Longview in an effort to raise funds for his campaign.
“I'm asking everybody — Democrats, Republicans and Independents — to vote for Jrmar Jefferson for a better East Texas,” he said.
For information about Jefferson and his platform, visit jeffersonforcongress.com .