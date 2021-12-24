Tyler ISD's Moore MST Magnet School Student Council came together this year to collect over $1,900 that was used to purchase dozens of items for Toys for Tots.
The student leaders made the donation to the local Toys for Tots on Dec. 15 just before school let out for the holiday break, according to the district. The funds were used to buy toys that included bicycles, model boats, model cars, purses and nail polish.
Veteran Donald Monn, Toys for Tots coordinator at the Tyler Armed Forces Reserve Center, picked up the toys on behalf of the Marine Toys for Tots.
Toys for Tots is overseen by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy gifts for Christmas.