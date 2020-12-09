As the time neared for students to go home Wednesday afternoon, members of the Moore MST Magnet School eighth grade student council loaded a truck with toys soon bring Christmas cheer to kids in need this year.
The students brought balls, dolls, Play-Doh, a bike, lightsabers and more to the entrance of the school to give to Toys for Tots. The toy donations were made possible by a student council-led fundraiser.
Brandon Milies, Moore MST eighth-grade student council president, said the school-wide fundraiser made over $1,700. That money was used by the eighth-graders to buy toys at Walmart for kids in need.
Miles, who has served on student council for three years, called it a great feeling to raise money and help the children who wouldn't have received a gift this Christmas.
"It makes me feel good that they can have gifts for Christmas because of all these generous people donating," he said. "The whole student council and Moore students did an amazing job to raise money for toys for kids in need."
Donald Monn, Toys for Tots coordinator at the Tyler Armed Forces Reserve Center, said every little bit of donations help out greatly.
"We couldn't do it without these people donating," he said.
Toys for Tots is overseen by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy gifts for Christmas.
This year, Toys for Tots is serving 1,200 families and children rather than the typical 800 in the past.
Monn said each child, who ranges in age from 2 to 12, receives about four gifts each. Every single toy comes from generous donations.
People can learn more about the local Toys for Tots at tyler-tx.toysfortots.org.