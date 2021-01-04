Communications professional and longtime Tyler Paper columnist John Moore announced his candidacy for the Smith County Precinct 2 commissioner seat.
Moore made his announcement on his Facebook page Monday following current Precinct 2 Commissioner Cary Nix's decision to not seek in fourth term in 2022.
Nix has served in the commissioner role since 2011. He said he would not rule not a run for other public offices.
Moore has served in community roles at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospitals and Clinics, Stewart Regional Blood Center, and in broadcasting at KTBB and KNUE Radio in Tyler.
"By announcing early, I will have more time to study budgets, infrastructure, the needs of departments, and learn as much as I can before the election," Moore said.
Precinct 2 embodies the southeast portion of Smith County, including the cities of Troup, Arp, Whitehouse and portions of Tyler.