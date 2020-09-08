A Smith County grand jury handed down an indictment for a Montgomery County man accused of setting someone’s vehicle on fire in Smith County.
Jacob Marten Spitz, 40, of Spring, was indicted Aug. 6 on the arson charge. He was booked into the Smith County Jail on June 3 and released on Aug. 6.
In April, the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Spitz after speaking with witnesses.
According to a news release, the fire marshal’s office was called to assist the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 9 p.m. April 23 in the 4400 block of County Road 2306. When arriving at the scene, investigators found a 2000 Jeep Cherokee with fire damage.
The flames were extinguished before the fire marshal’s office personnel came. No one was injured, the release stated.
Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set and the victims identified Spitz as the suspect, Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said.
Before his arrest, Brooks said they believed Spitz might have left for Spring.