Robert and Barbie Rohde are determined to put an end to veteran suicide. It is a mission that became personal for them when son Cody Bowman, a sergeant in the Army, took his life on March 18, 2019.
Since the devastating loss, the Rohdes have traveled all over Texas and beyond as Mission 22 Texas State Leaders.
Mission 22 provides extensive, personalized support and resources to help veterans and their families thrive. Mission 22’s programs for veterans and military spouses offer everything from biometric monitoring of stress, sleep, and activity levels; to meditation and coaching; to exercise programs and a wellness supplement regimen; to books and learning resources to help veterans put their experience in context, according to Mission 22 officials.
The 24-Hour Walk event will begin at 7 a.m. at ETX Brewing Co. on Friday and move south on Broadway past Walmart and circle back to end at the starting point on Saturday at 7 a.m.
Barbie Rohde said the day of the walk has a special meaning.
“Friday would have been Cody’s 29th birthday,” she said. “None of this is easy, we lost our child but we want to keep his memory alive and doing events like this through Mission 22 is the best way we know how.”
“We want to honor him and also help others by raising awareness to this horrible problem,” Rohde added.
Rohde said the public is welcome to come join the walk and help raise awareness.
“Although we plan to make it a continuous walk, we will stop for bathroom breaks,” she said. “People can walk for as long as they would like -- five minutes, five hours, whatever they want.”
The couple has set a goal of $5,000 to raise for Mission 22.
Each month, Mission 22 hosts or participates in events around the states that benefit the veteran nonprofit and help reach more veterans and their families.
On Feb. 25 the organization will participate in the Risen Dead Tyler Birthday Bash in Ben Wheeler.
For more information on Mission 22, visit the Mission 22 website.
For more information on the 24-Hour Walk event happening Friday, call Barbie Rohde at 903-805-1637.
ETX Brewing Co. is located at 221 South Broadway.