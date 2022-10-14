ETX Brewing has once again partnered with Mission 22 for the fourth annual PSTD Awareness Event.

The event was started after Robert and Barbie Rohde lost their son, Army Sgt. Cody Bowman to suicide.

"This event is to honor our son who we lost to suicide in 2019, he was suffering from PTSD,” Rohde said. “As Americans we all need to do more to help our veterans.”

“We do this to help educate the public to the issues facing our country’s military,” she added.

Rohde said the event continues to grow each year and with the Texas Rose Festival happening this weekend in the area she is hoping people will stop by.

“The event has gotten bigger every year by us learning more about how to market it. Silent auction items have increased as well,” she said. “More than 400 attended last year but with Rose Fest happening on the same day we are expecting many more.”

Rohde said her mission is to bring awareness and honor to those who serve, not only in the community but also in her own home.

“Our 10-month-old granddaughter Ava will be attending and we plan on raising her to respect our military and our country as well as being a major part of Mission 22,” she said. “Our hopes are that others will do the same with their kids and grandkids

The fourth annual event on Saturday will include a silent auction, raffles throughout the day, a 50/50 raffle, a special meal, vendor booths, games and live music with 100 percent of the proceeds going directly to Mission 22.

Mission 22 is a national community supporting active service members, veterans and their family members, through three areas of focus including support and treatment programs, social impact and memorials.

For more information, visit the fourth annual PTSD Awareness Event Facebook page.