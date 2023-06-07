A missing Tyler man was found safe on Sunday night thanks to the assistance of his Project Lifesaver bracelet from the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County.
Tyler Police Department officers located Ernest Blanton after he wandered into a wooded area. Blanton’s wife called Tyler Police Department to use the tracking number they had on file through the Project Lifesaver program, according to Rebecca Smith, marketing and education coordinator for the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County.
“There is a reason it’s called Project Lifesaver,” Smith said. “For someone living with dementia, wandering can be life-threatening because they can easily be confused or stranded out in the elements. We are so thankful Tyler PD was able to locate this client as soon as they did.”
Blanton’s wife Claudia said she is thankful to have the bracelet.
“We are very thankful to have the bracelet,” she said. “We would be a loss without it. When he leaves, he walks so fast; to me it is a Godsend. I appreciate Tyler Police Department; they put everything on hold to find him. There were officers everywhere.”
The 24/7 waterproof bracelet is equipped with radio tracking device with a frequency police can dial into.
Tyler PD Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said the tracking bracelet is a great device to assist in situations of missing seniors with dementia.
"When a senior with dementia is missing, it is classified as critical, because we know they can often get injured or worse," he said. "Having this partnership with Project Lifesaver helps us to find people so much faster. The officer who deployed the PLS for this latest incident said it would have been very difficult if not impossible to have found him without it.”
Survival rates of dementia wanderers fall to about 34% after 24 hours, according to the national Alzheimer's Association.
For more information, visit www.alzalliance.org.