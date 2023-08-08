A 60-year-old Tyler man reported missing was found overnight near his home, the Smith County Sheriff's Office said.
Around midnight Tuesday, the sheriff's office investigators and crime scene unit responded to an area on County Road 3140 near Tyler State Park regarding a missing person.
Gilbert Lay was found dead in a field approximately 100 yards from his home, the sheriff's office said. Lay’s Corgi dog was located alive near his owner.
Lay's family told the sheriff's office he had been missing for an extended period of time and was last seen around midnight over 24 hours earlier.
Lay was known to often walk with a cane while having his Corgi dog with him, including to Tyler State Park. He was legally blind, had PTSD and high blood pressure, the sheriff's office said.
Several law enforcement agencies and fire departments searched for Lay.
This death investigation is ongoing and more details will be released as they become available.