A 1-year-old Smith County girl who was reported missing last week is safe after she was found in Colorado over the weekend, according to Child Protective Services.
Colorado CPS officials took custody of 17-month-old Ellisia Pair over the weekend in Rifle, Colorado, and local CPS officials then came and returned her to the proper relatives, Shari Pulliam, media specialist with Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, said.
Pulliam said the child was found with her mother, Allie O’Neal, 20, of Kilgore, who she was last seen with when reported missing.
Pulliam said it's unknown at this time if charges will be filed.
Ellisia was ordered into CPS custody by Judge Robert Wilson of the 321st Judicial District Court on Sept. 18 Police and CPS originally suspected O'Neal and Ellisia could have been in the Tyler, Longview, Kilgore or Carthage areas.