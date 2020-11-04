A Mineola man is dead after his vehicle struck a truck tractor Tuesday afternoon in Wood County.
Winfred Wayne Going, 65, was driving a 2012 GMC 2500 southeast on U.S. Highway 69 when he stopped due to an active construction zone.
He failed to control his speed and struck the towed trailer of a 2016 Peterbilt truck tractor, driven by Kerry Durrell Taylor, 34, of McComb, Mississippi, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety investigators preliminary report.
The truck trailer then hit the rear of a 2016 Ford F-150 that was in front the truck trailer. Going was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a funeral home in Mineola, DPS said.
Taylor did not show to be injured. The driver of the Ford, Brian Edward Harris, 61, of Mineola, also didn't show to be injured, according to DPS.