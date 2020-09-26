After tearing down the fence in July that separated burials based on race for decades, two Mineola cemeteries are coming together under one name and building a new fence that unites the two sides of land.
On Tuesday, the boards of Cedars Memorial Gardens and Mineola Cemetery voted unanimously to unite with the new name of Mineola Memorial Cemetery.
On July 15, the fence that divided Cedars Memorial Garden (formerly the Mineola City Cemetery) into an east and west side, with Black people being buried on the west, was removed.
For years, the Black section was maintained by the City of Mineola Cemetery Association, while the other half was overseen by Cedars Memorial Garden Association.
Now, the united cemetery will continue with one name while also adding two board seats, which will be filled by Demetrius Boyd and Billy McCalla, who served as board vice president and president of the City of Mineola Cemetery Association, respectively.
“In times past, things were done a certain way and no one asked questions,” Boyd said. “Today we move forward as one community with one cemetery.”
McCalla has been maintaining the upkeep of the Black portion of the cemetery for 60 years since he was five alongside his grandmother. At the time of the fence removal, McCalla, a Mineola native, called it a great and joyous day.
In July, Boyd said the process to tear down the fence was a collaborative effort among both cemetery associations.
A group titled the One Cemetery Committee will work through the transition of becoming one cemetery, including obtaining funds for a new fence surrounding the entire perimeter, according to the announcement. To raise the money, a GoFundMe campaign has been set up as “One Cemetery, One Fence.” The goal for this fence is set at $50,000, according to the fundraiser page.
David Collett, who was named chairman of the new Mineola Memorial Cemetery board, said he’s looking forward to working together to create one cemetery.
“We have a lot of work to do to merge two organizations into one,” Collett said. “And we’re going to do it together under one name: Mineola Memorial Cemetery.”