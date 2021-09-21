Thousands of people on Saturday went to the Texas Veterans' Military and Classic Car Show in Bullard to celebrate and honor veterans who served America, including three Medal of Honor recipients.
The show provided an opportunity for visitors to see classic cars, military vehicles and aircraft, a parade of motorcycles known as the Patriot Guard and an 80-foot tall American flag.
Bullard firefighter and event organizer Mike Balfay said all five branches of the military were represented as well as the Army National Guard.
Held at the Cherokee Travel Center, several veterans and Medal of Honor recipients were recognized for their service.
Honorees included World War II veterans Stuart McAnally, August Pahmlyer and Bill Carlisle. Other veterans recognized were Col. Don Ballard, Bill Jacque, Major Gen. Jay Closner, Lt. Col. Rick Schmitt, Mike Fitzmaurice, Bob Patterson and Clayton Rankin.
Fitzmaurice, Patterson and Ballard earned Medals of Honor for their actions in the Vietnam War.
Balfay noted how rare it is to meet someone with a Medal of Honor as many have died since receiving the medal or got the honor after their death.
He has hosted the show for several years because of his respect for those who served the country in the military.
"It's not about me or anyone else. It's about these heroes," he said. "Every privilege I have I owe to the United States military. We should honor veterans everywhere. I just hope someday kids wake up and realize what great history this country has."
McAnally, a Navy veteran, fought at Iwo Jima and spent two months in a foxhole on the beach. He also helped rebuild airstrips.
Pahmlyer served on the 821st Tank Destroyer Battalion in the Army. He earned four Bronze Stars while fighting in France, Holland and Germany.
Carlisle served in the Navy and drove landing craft with five tanks and 50 Marines during the invasion of Okinawa.
Jacque served in the Army during the Korean War and Vietnam War. He was a part of four campaigns in Korea and received four Bronze Stars. He was deployed on two tours in Vietnam and received a Silver Star and a Bronze Star.
Closner was in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War when he was a part of over 300 missions.
Schmitt served in the Air Force in the Vietnam War as an F4 pilot.
Ballard served as a Navy medic in the Vietnam War and the Army in the Kansas National Guard from 1970 to 2000.
Fitzmaurice served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Patterson served in the Army during the Vietnam War and the Gulf War.
Rankin served in the Army during Desert Storm and Iraq. He was wounded in Iraq in 2003, and he received a Bronze Star with Valor. He's credited with saving 300 lives.
The veterans show is set to return in September next year, and an announcement on the exact date will be made within the next two months, Balfay said.