U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Ben W. Potter “GRIMACE”

 LT Ashley E. Nekoui/U.S. Marine Corps

NORFOLK (Sep. 11, 2020) U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Ben W. Potter “GRIMACE”, a MV-22 pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 774 (VMM-774) and the Honorable Gregory J. Slavonic, Under Secretary of the Navy, Acting, pose for a photo on Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, Sept. 11, 2020. Potter is a native of Big Sandy, Texas. Slavonic visited the Fleet concentration area to engage with Sailors and Marines and view readiness and training efforts. UNSECNAV and Potter pledged the same fraternity, Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Potter belongs to the Nu Tau Chapter, Stephen F. Austin State University ’06 Graduate. Upsilon Pledge Class, Spring ’03.

