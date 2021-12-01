A Mesquite man died Monday after officials say he failed to yield the right of way at a U.S. 80 intersection in Wood County.
Rodney Godbey, 53, was driving south on FM 1799 Monday afternoon when he stopped at the intersection of U.S. 80 west of Mineola, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
At the same time, Marcus Counts, 25, of Jefferson, was driving west on U.S. 80. Godbey failed to yield the right of way to Counts' vehicle, traveling into its path on U.S. 80, DPS said.
Godbey was airlifted to UT Health East Texas, where he was later pronounced dead. His passenger, John Stewart, 53, of Terrell, sustained non-incapacitating injuries, DPS reported.
Counts and his passenger Jessica Otto, 30, of Quitman, were taken to UT Health East Texas – Quitman in stable condition, according to DPS.