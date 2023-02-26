Follower of Christ. Family Man. Cancer survivor. Leader.
These are all used to describe Kevin East, the president and CEO of Mentoring Alliance, who was recently recognized by the Smith County Commissioners Court for his work at the organization for the last 10 years.
“It has been phenomenal,” East said. “The people I work with are phenomenal… it’s great to have Godly people to work with and have people that want to serve and love what they get to do.”
Before East took over in 2013, the organization was only The Boys and Girls Clubs of East Texas.
“It was in a different place then,” East said. “It has gone through a lot of challenges, financial trials and hardships… it was a tough transition.”
After 15 years with Pine Cone, a Christian-based summer camp in Tyler, East brought his ministry experience to the organization.
By 2015, the nonprofit became Mentoring Alliance, eventually hatching programs such as Mentoring Alliance After School, Mentoring Alliance Summer Camps, and Mentoring Alliance Mentor Connect.
Under East's guidance, two more programs were added: Gospel Village and Rose City Summer Camps.
“We have reached a point where we are a healthy organization,” he said. “We are thriving; we’re healthy in staff and our programs.”
Originally from the Baton Rouge area, East has used his ministry experience to connect people as well as the kids at Mentoring Alliance.
“It’s a great way to provide tangible help to those who need it, to learn about Jesus Christ and make connections with each other,” East said. “Everything we do is about building relationships.”
To help working parents, single parents or just those in tough economic situations, Mentoring Alliance has a “come one, come all” concept.
“One of the biggest complaints that we get is that the kids never want to leave!” said East. “Parents have this weight off their shoulders and they’re happy to see homework getting done.”
East and his wife of 20 years, Stephanie, have five children, including two they adopted after serving as their foster parents.
Diagnosed with advanced stage colorectal cancer in June 2020, East lets very little slow down his faith.
“It was scary, uncomfortable and a little embarrassing but the faith in me was so driven,” East said.
He was scheduled to have a colonoscopy in the early part of 2020 but had to be pushed back due to COVID restrictions, eventually receiving treatment with chemotherapy, radiation and surgeries.
“You really prioritize what you’re living life for,” East said. “Dealing with cancer changed the amount of time and energy one spends thinking about the earthly kingdom.”
He said he paid very little attention to worrying about statistics and monetary matters.
“It’s important to focus on people,” he says. “To spend time investing and loving and understanding people. Guide them through tough times and teach them about faith.”
East has been in remission for two years.
“I know that God has my number… he has all of our numbers, he knows when it’s our time, so it’s important to enjoy your days. Be grateful for those sunrises.”