A support group dedicated to supporting men is recruiting new members.

The Men’s Only Caregivers Support Group meets at noon the second Friday of each month at the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County, now located at 3531 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler.

Member Roy Reynolds, who lost his wife to Alzheimer’s, said the group wants other men to know there is local support available.

“Men don’t often reach out for help,” Reynolds said. “We just want other guys to know they are not alone.”

The group is meeting this Friday at the Alliance office. All men are welcome to attend, even if it’s just to see what the group is all about.

Meetings, and joining the group, are completely free, Reynolds said. Lunch is also served.

Those who would like to join are asked to RSVP by Thursday around noon so their lunch can be ordered.

For more information, contact the Alliance at (903) 509-8323 or group leader Dan Holdman at 903-630-3329.