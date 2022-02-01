Two men found dead on the side of a highway in Cherokee County have been identified.
Officials identified the men as 23-year-old Jakari Hogan of Shreveport and 20-year-old Ronnie Pearson of Shreveport, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday evening.
Deputies responded around 2:50 a.m. Sunday after the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about two injured people on the side of U.S. 79 at the Cherokee/Rusk County line, according to a statement Sunday from Sheriff Brent Dickson.
When deputies arrived, Pearson and Hogan were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the two men attended a dance at the Fantasy Ballroom on Saturday, Dickson said.
Under the orders of Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Tony Johnson, the bodies were sent to Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas, Dickson said.
A vehicle related to the case was also found, Dickson said on Monday.
“We found the vehicle we were looking for, and it is in our possession,” Dickson said Monday.
This case is still under investigation and anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 683-2271.
A reward is being offered by the sheriff's office for any information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons involved in this crime.