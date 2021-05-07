RUSK – It was all fun and games when Rusk seniors headed to the Rusk Civic Center and ballparks for their annual Mega Game Day on Friday. The event, hosted by Rusk Ministerial Alliance, was the perfect way for Rusk High School seniors to unwind as the school year starts to come to an end.
Seniors had a wide variety of activities to choose from including board games and crafts, a splash pad, volleyball, basketball and trail walking, to name a few. The fun day in the sun also included a co-ed softball game at the ballpark, breakfast and lunch.
Rusk High School counselor and event organizer Theresa Gates said she was glad the seniors were able to experience this special day.
“It is like a grown-up field day,” Gates said. “It is just a fun celebration day for the seniors. They can relax and just enjoy each other as they reflect on their high school years.”
Gates also expressed her appreciation for the organization that made it all possible.
"We are so thankful to the Ministerial Alliance for encouraging our seniors and helping us celebrate them each year,” Gates said.
Principal Ronny Snow said this year the event will hit home a little more after the impact COVID-19 had on senior students in 2020.
“This event serves as another memory for seniors to spend time with friends before embarking on their life journey. Especially after the restrictions they have dealt with this school year on events due to COVID”, Snow said.
Seniors have been enjoying several events recently including the annual sports banquet, Soil and Water Conservation Banquet and Decision Day among others. A Top 10 Dinner will be held later in May.
Graduation is set for Friday, May 21 at the high school.