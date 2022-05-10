Pilot Kevin Miller on Tuesday added a bit of flair to an event at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport as he flew and landed one of the planes that will be part of the 2022 Rose City Airfest.
Miller’s lofty entrance was part of a media day drawing attention to the second year for the event that raises funds for CampV — Community Assisting Military Personnel and Veterans — in Tyler that serves an average of 300 veterans per month, according to the organization’s co-founder and board Chair Susan Campbell.
“Sponsors and ticket sales from the AirFest will raise funds that will enable us to complete campus facilities and provide more programs such as housing, fitness, chapel for more injuries, service dog training, concerts and other fun events,” Campbell said.
This year’s Rose City AirFest is set for July 1 at the Historical Aviation Military Museum (HAMM) at the airport.
Campbell said she is excited about the upcoming event and emphasized its importance.
“Our community is so blessed to have military jets and WWII planes choosing to fly in Rose City AirFest,” she said. “And CampV's Veterans’ Assistance Program depends heavily on our community’s support. It is the best way to say ‘thank you for your service’ to those who dedicated their lives to protect our freedom.”
At the media day, Tyler Mayor Don Warren said a lot of effort goes into making the Rose City AirFest happen.
“It’s a wonderful event that recognizes our veterans, which I love,” Warren said. “But in addition to that, it tremendously helps CampV. We at the city don’t solve all the social issues in our community. We run the city like a business, and we count on our nonprofits to come in and step up and do what they do best.”
Visiting aerial performers this year will include an A-10 Thunderbolt, MiG-17s, the AeroShell Aerobatic Team and more. The featured performer will be a B-29 Superfortress “Doc,” one of only two B-29s still flying in the U.S.
This year’s AirFest will also offer an upscale experience of private chalets with gourmet picnic baskets, charcuterie boards, ice cream, snacks, drinks and private viewing patios. Additional activities will include vendors, a kids' zone, food tent, beer tent, blood drive and more.
General admission is $25 through June 30. Each purchase of an adult ticket includes a free child’s ticket. Corporate and family or friend tables will be available.
CampV allows East Texas veterans to receive assistance with their benefits, mental health, employment information, support groups, programs and connections. CampV works to integrate military and civilian resources in one central location.
For more information, visit campvtyler.org.