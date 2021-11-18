Meals on Wheels East Texas is asking for donations to help the nonprofit's 2,700 senior-citizen clients stay warm and to show that people care about them during the holidays.
The annual Santas for Seniors program focuses on collecting blankets, no-slip socks, slippers and puzzle books for seniors in need to use, especially as temperatures drop and some lack sufficient heat in their homes, Trudy Williams, Meals on Wheels East Texas executive director, said.
Williams said the collection boxes will be at several locations across East Texas until the second week of December. The items will be distributed whenever Meals on Wheels drivers deliver the annual Christmas meal.
"Our clients that are in the home-delivery program don't have any extras. They have food insecurity. They don't have the money to buy basic things like toiletries, blankets, things like that," she said. "A lot of them are isolated and homebound. The holidays can really make that harder for them. What we want to do for them is give a little gift to let them know we are thinking about them and they're cared for along with their meal."
Meals on Wheels delivers prepared meals for seniors in need across six counties (Smith, Gregg, Henderson, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood) in East Texas.
The hope for this year's Santas for Seniors, which has been around for over 10 years, is for each client to receive at least one of the donated items.
"We want to have at least 2,700 items that we can give out," Williams said. "I do believe everyone last year got something. This is all driven by donations."
Williams emphasized how difficult the holiday season can be for seniors who are dealing with food insecurity or isolation.
"We want to stress that at Meals on Wheels we don't just deliver meals. We deliver a friendly smile, we deliver a safety check and the knowledge that somebody cares about you," she said. "It warms their body, but it also warms your heart. It lets them know, ‘I have my meal, and they even thought enough about me to bring me something extra for Christmas.’"
She noted fleece blankets that are fairly inexpensive can be found at several stores, such as Walgreens or CVS Pharmacy.
"Our seniors use these blankets, and they're easy," she said.
Donations must be new or handmade items due to safety and hygiene concerns.
The following locations are serving as dropoff spots for donations: Meals on Wheels East Texas (3001 Robertson Road in Tyler), Bill Day Tire (Tyler and Longview), Family Dollar (five Tyler locations), Southside Bank (1201 South Beckham Ave. in Tyler), People’s Petroleum Building and Plaza Tower in downtown Tyler, Tyler Open MRI (1904 E SE Loop 323 in Tyler), KYKX (4408 US 259 in Longview), Athens Thrift Store (1419 E Tyler St. in Athens) and Walnut Street Baptist Church (919 N Walnut St. in Winnsboro).
People can continue to donate once the boxes are picked up by coming to the Meals on Wheels office in Tyler.