Meals on Wheels East Texas, which helps provide local seniors in need with food, officially has a new leader.
Trudy Williams was named executive director for the nonprofit, according to the announcement made on Monday. She began in the role on Sept. 1 but has led the organization in its efforts to provide meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m blessed to be chosen to serve this organization, and I look forward to what lies ahead for Meals on Wheels Ministry,” Williams said. “I’ve been involved with the organization since 2015 when a very good friend of mine asked me to help her chair the fundraising banquet, and I’m so glad that I did. Meals on Wheels Ministry provides such a vital service to so many seniors in East Texas. It truly is one of the noblest causes there is.”
Before being named to this position, Williams was the administrative director at the local Meals on Wheels.
Since March, there have been 200 more clients in need of the organization's services. Williams incorporated an abbreviated meal delivery schedule, which helped Meals on Wheels meet the rising need without causing problems with delivery and keeping staff and volunteers safe, according to the nonprofit's statement.
Meals on Wheels East Texas delivers meals and safety checks to homebound senior citizens and disabled people in Smith, Gregg, Wood, Henderson, Van Zandt, and Upshur counties.