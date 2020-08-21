Through grant funding from the Women’s Fund of Smith County, Meals on Wheels East Texas has more wheels to improve its meal delivery efforts for senior citizens in need of food.
On Friday, members of the Women’s Fund of Smith County and Meals on Wheels East Texas representatives dedicated two Prius cars that volunteers will drive throughout Smith County for meal delivery.
Meals on Wheels received a $36,000 grant from the Women’s Fund to purchase the cars.
As hybrid vehicles, these cars are fuel efficient and lower costs for Meals on Wheels, Trudy Williams, interim executive director of Meals on Wheels East Texas, said.
“They will be seen everywhere in Smith County,” she said. “We really needed them. They are super fuel efficient, which helps us reduce the cost. We need fuel efficiency for high mileage.”
Women’s Fund of Smith County President Kristen Seeber said Meals on Wheels East Texas submitted the application under the project name, “Together We Can,” which goes along with the Women’s Fund of Smith County’s mission statement.
The foundation’s mission statement reads, “The Women’s Fund of Smith County believes that together is better. Through collective giving, we transform our community by funding programs that enrich the lives of women and children.”
“It aligns beautifully with our mission,” Seeber said. “It’s women empowering women and serving women in need. We were able to get women off of a waiting list.”
Williams said Meals on Wheels receives calls every single week from people needing meal services. She noted there are often more women needing help from Meals on Wheels East Texas across the nonprofit’s six-county coverage area.
With these two new cars, Meals on Wheels East Texas now has 60 vehicles in its delivering fleet, Williams said.
This is the first car donation from an organization like the Women’s Fund, Williams said, based on looking back at previous donations.
“We need the wheels,” Williams said. “People can see the impact from the Women’s Fund of Smith County.”
Because of COVID-19, several social services programs like Meals on Wheels have seen an uptick in need as many people lost their jobs, Williams said.
For a lot of clients, Williams said the meal delivery is the only personal connection they have.
Seeber said meal delivery is even more important as people are feeling isolated.
“It’s definitely more than just a meal being delivered; it’s concern and care,” Seeber said.
The cars are expected to hit the streets next week.
The other four grants from the Women’s Fund of Smith County this year went to the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County, Tyler ISD Foundation, East Texas Veteran’s Community Council and The First Tee of Greater Tyler.
Seeber said each woman within the Women’s Fund has a vote on which organization receives a grant.