Meals on Wheels East Texas celebrated the addition of a new van Friday that will help transport meals to local senior citizens in need.
The 2019 Toyota Sienna was funded through a $15,000 grant that the Junior League of Tyler gave to the local Meals on Wheels in October.
"Our goal is to eventually replace the older vehicles in our fleet with newer, more reliable models," Tiffany Damskov, marketing director for Meals on Wheels East Texas, said. "By receiving donations from our community and grants from organizations like the Junior League of Tyler, that reality will happen more rapidly."
Meals on Wheels East Texas serves six counties in the East Texas region, including Smith, Gregg, Wood, Henderson, Van Zandt and Upshur.
The mission of the Junior League of Tyler is about “promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers."