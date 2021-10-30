On a brisk Saturday morning, Tyler Mayor Don Warren and several city employees joined Tyler Bicycle Club members to test out the 36 miles of the recently installed bike lanes across the city.
Suited up with a neon helmet, Warren said the best thing the lanes provide is connectivity between the universities, schools, downtown and the hospitals.
"It's just connectivity throughout the entire city, which is something we're very proud of," he said.
Saturday's ride began behind ETX Brewing Co. in downtown Tyler and the round trip was about seven to eight miles.
The 36 miles of designated bicycle lanes and shared lanes are part of the Tyler Bike Stripes Project, which was approved in January by the Tyler City Council.
The project is meant to increase safety for bicyclists and drivers by connecting 11 bicycle routes with the downtown area as a centralized hub. The lanes also help connect Texas College, Tyler Junior College and UT Tyler.
Bill Lewis, Tyler Bicycle Club president, said the bike ride with Warren and other city staff members was fantastic.
"These are the days people dream of being on a bicycle," Lewis said. "We really had fun, and the mayor made it extra special."
He said the new bike lanes throughout the city provide a space for people to bike safely as well as an area for dog walkers and parents with baby strollers.
"We have 36 miles where we can safely ride our bikes. It was great to explore this morning," Lewis said, adding that it's nice the lanes funnel into downtown.
Lewis, 60, said he began cycling 10 years ago when he said he got a bad cancer diagnosis, and he found cycling as an outlet for health and exercise.
After the early morning ride, Lewis and other club members rode for another 80 miles Saturday.
The project was funded through the 2017 Transportation Alternative Set-Aside Program, a federal grant administered locally through the Texas Department of Transportation, and the city's Half-Cent Sales Tax Program.
TASA allows for cities to expand transportation choices and enhance alternative transportation infrastructure. The federal funds pay for 80% of the costs, and the city pays the remaining 20% of the $544,541.37 construction contract.
Maps of the bike routes can be found on the city of Tyler website at cityoftyler.org/government/departments/engineering-services/bike-routes.