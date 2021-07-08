Sara Maynard, an assistant district attorney for Smith County District Attorney’s Office, announced her candidacy Thursday for judge of Smith County Court at Law 3.
Maynard will run in the Republican Primary on March 1, 2022. Currently, Tyler family law and personal injury attorney Cheryl Wulf and trial attorney Clay White are also candidates in the primary race.
Maynard has practiced law in Tyler for over 25 years, including owning and managing a private practice for nearly 23 years. She has spent her entire career handling family law and misdemeanor criminal cases, which is what the judge of this court will oversee. She is in her third year of serving as a prosecutor in County Court at Law No. 3.
“Having practiced law in this community for over 25 years, I know how important the work of this court is in family and criminal cases,” Maynard said. “Further, as a prosecutor in this court, I have handled the day-to-day work of County Court at Law 3 and will be ready on day one to do the important job of resolving these cases.”
Maynard said she's an experienced lawyer and a proven conservative. She has represented child victims of abuse in Smith County for 15 years and she's witnessed the challenges of navigating family law cases.
She is one of only 68 attorneys in the State of Texas board certified in juvenile law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.
She said she's committed to focusing on the best interest of the child when considering family law cases. She has prosecuted cases in the Tyler Municipal Court for 12 years, where she worked with juries on a regular basis and practiced the rules of criminal procedure.
Maynard has been a resident of Tyler for over 25 years and received her bachelor’s degree from Dallas Baptist University and her juris doctorate degree from the University of Houston Law Center.
She lives in Tyler with her husband, Roy. They have three children and attend Christ Church South in Tyler.