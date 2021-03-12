Lindale's Miranda Lambert is among several artists assisting Matthew McConaughey with a benefit to help Texans affected by the winter storm in February.
Willie Nelson, Post Malone and others will perform on March 21 at 7 p.m. as part of the Just Keep Livin' Texas Relief Fund benefit hosted by McConaughey and his wife, Camila.
The event will be virtual and stream on YouTube.
Also performing: Don Henley, George Strait, Khalid, Gary Clark Jr., Kirk Franklin, Leon Bridges, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Parker McCollum, Randy Rogers and more.
On Feb. 23, McConaughey, a Longview High School graduate and Academy Award-winning actor, announced he would set the benefit up to help Texans. He shared a video asking people to check on neighbors now that the snow has melted.
“Now is the best time to safely check on your neighbors. Go knock on a door. Go volunteer. If you are a have, please help out a have-not. There’s a bunch of ‘em. In your neighborhood, across the street,” he said. “Wherever you can get to, if you can, if it is needed, please do.”
McConaughey said he realizes the long-term problems facing residents from the storm. His Just Keep Livin’ Foundation is already in place at Longview ISD.
“Camilla and I are presently working with some wonderful organizations on the ground in Texas. but we know that help is going to be needed for a while,” McConaughey said. “That’s why Camilla, the Just Keep Livin’ Foundation and I are putting together a virtual benefit within the next two weeks to directly help the necessary long-term effort to rebuild Texas and take care of those in need.”
McConaughey has daily updates on his Instagram page and is directing those who want to see the concert to his YouTube page.
He opened his video with, “Howdy world, howdy America, howdy Texas. As you know, my home state of Texas was just hit with the worst winter storm it has had in the last seven years. It left a whole lotta people without power, without water and without a whole lotta basic necessities. And while most of the power is thankfully being restored, busted water lines from hospitals to so many homes has left so many homes without the bare necessities they need to survive.”