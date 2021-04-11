The Smith County Master Gardeners are once again partnering with Tyler’s Carnegie Public Library to offer their award winning lecture series, “Master Gardeners at the Library.” Focused on relevant gardening topics for Smith County and the surrounding area, the series will begin April 16 at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom.
For Zoom Link go to the Smith County Master Gardener website https://txmg.org/smith/coming-events/ or Events at https://www.facebook.com/SmithCountyMasterGardener.
Speakers, topics and dates for 2021 include:
- April 16: “Fixin’ to Garden in Texas” Smith County Master Gardener Andie Rathbone will talk about how to “bloom where you’re planted” when you move to East Texas from other parts of the country or even from other parts of Texas.
- May 21: “The Hole Truth: The Woodpeckers of East Texas” Greg Grant, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Smith County will talk about why these birds are so important to our lives and to our landscapes.
For more information, visit the Smith County Master Gardener website, Facebook page or call 903-590-2980.
The Smith County Master Gardener program is a volunteer organization in connection with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.