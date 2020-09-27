The award winning “From Bulbs to Blooms” sale is back this year, just in a different format. Due to the pandemic, the Smith County Master Gardeners is hosting a virtual event with online shopping and curbside pickup.
Greg Grant, Smith County Horticulture Agent and bulb expert, hosts a virtual presentation, “Heirloom, Hardy, and Hard to Find Bulbs for Texas and the South,” which can be viewed on the Smith County Master Gardener website (https://txmg.org/smith/from-bulbs-to-blooms-sale/). His talk includes an overview of the bulbs, seeds, trees, and shrubs that will be offered in the sale and why they work for us here in the South. This is a presentation not to be missed if you are interested in growing bulbs and having them multiply in your garden for the future. It is also a great place to see photos of the beautiful bulbs and plants offered in the sale. There will also be a file of items for sale that you can download and print.
After viewing the presentation, head over to the same website on Monday, Sept. 28 at 8 a.m. when the online ordering opens. Everything in the sale can be ordered and purchased for curbside pickup scheduled on Saturday, Oct. 10 at Harvey Hall, 2000 W. Front St., Tyler. The online sale remains opens until Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. Plan on shopping early as many items sell out quickly. Details about curbside pickup are also available on the website.
The Smith County Master Gardener “From Bulbs to Blooms” event features heirloom, hardy, and hard-to-find bulbs that are suited for Texas and the South. For a continuous show we carry bulbs that bloom in all four seasons. We always have a good supply of early blooming treasures such as the Lent Lily (Narcissus pseudonarcissus), the parent to all modern daffodils, and Sweeties (Narcissus jonquilla), with its open clusters of two or three nickel sized blooms. Soon to follow are daffodils including February Gold, the vigorous faithful Ice Follies, and Campernelle Jonquil (Narcissus x odorus) with its twisted petals. As the bulb season moves along, you’ll want to have later blooming varieties also like Grand Primo (Narcissus tazetta) with its large clusters of white flowers with soft yellow cups. Among the latest blooming varieties is the jonquil Sir Winston Churchill which has 3-5 silver dollar sized creamy white flowers per stem accented by soft orange flecks in the centers. One more favorite and just about the last one to bloom is Geranium, with its snowy white petals and bright golden orange cups.
After the daffodil season other bulbs continue to be a wonderful addition to your garden. We always try to have the super popular Byzantine Gladiola (Gladiolus byzantinus), Spanish Bluebells (Hyacinthoides hispanica), and Snowflakes (Leucojum aestivum).
Once summer heat arrives you can’t beat the old-fashioned Crinum lilies. Each year we feature two or three different named cultivars. Other summer favorites are Hidden Ginger (Curcuma petiolata) and Butterfly Ginger (Hedychium sp.) and several varieties of Rain Lilies (Zephyranthes and Habranthus). As summer moves into fall you’ll want to shop our abundant supply of Oxblood Lilies, both pink and red, (Rhodophiala bifida) and the red Lycoris radiata or Red Spider Lily. This is only a partial list of the bulbs in the sale. There are many other beautiful bulbs and plants to be had.
Always a hit are the trees and shrubs offered by the SCMG. Beautiful specimens selected for their durability in the Texas climate are Brandwine Maple, Little Gem Magnolia, Merlot Redbud, Shoal Creek Vitex, Apache Blackberry, Summer Sunset Blueberry, Texas Everbearing Fig, Belle of Georgia Peach, Hachiya Persimmon, Basham’s Party Pink Crape Myrtle, Enduring Summer Crape Myrtle (red), and Maroon American Beautyberry.
Several seed selections including the ever popular “Aggie” maroon poppy (Papaver laciniatum), purple coneflower (Echinacea purpurea) and purple cow pea (Vigna unguiculata) are also included in the sale.
Looking for a great gift, even if it is for you? The Smith County Master Gardener “East Texas Calendar and Gardening Guide” for 2021 will be available as will three of Greg Grant’s books: The Rose Rustlers, Texas Fruit and Vegetable Gardening, and Heirloom Gardening in the South.
Even though we can’t get together in person for this popular annual event, there is still plenty of opportunity to get bulbs, plants and gardening information. Join us in this virtual event to make your home and garden landscape spectacular.
For more information, follow the
Smith County Master Gardener Facebook page, visit the website at the above link or call 903-590-2980.
The Smith County Master Gardener
program is a volunteer organization in connection with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.