Marvin United Methodist Church held its annual Community Easter Service on Sunday at Bergfeld Park.

The event is meant to create a comfortable atmosphere for the whole community to enjoy the celebration of Easter, according to Marvin United Methodist Church Director of Communications Diane Hawkins.

“This will be the third year in a row we’ve moved our modern worship service to Bergfeld Park for Easter,” she said. “Not everyone’s comfortable getting dressed up and visiting a church for a formal service, so we want to bring worship out into the community. What’s more fun and comfortable than spending a beautiful spring morning in the park? It’s easy and fun to attend a great service in a casual and beautiful setting.”

Those who attended the outdoor service were treated to music from the Core Worship team which included modern songs and hymns, an Easter message and inspiration from Dr. Mark Donaldson, and free doughnuts, kolaches, and coffee provided by Foundry.

“Bergfeld is beautiful in the springtime, and there’s a wonderful energy in the park on Easter morning. People of all ages and stages come to worship. There are lots of kids, and even some pets,” Hawkins said. “People bring chairs and blankets and sit around the theater, and there’s plenty of seating inside the theater, too.”

Before the service started, kids released butterflies, and there was a cross with fresh flowers to attach where families could take beautiful photos.

Hawkins said the meaning of Easter can sometimes be forgotten with fun traditions and the park service is a chance to remind the community of the true meaning of Easter.

“It can be easy to overlook the real significance of Easter—Jesus’ resurrection—in the midst of meals, families, new outfits, eggs and baskets,” she said. “This community service gives everyone the opportunity to come together and celebrate the risen Christ, and that’s what Easter is all about.”

Marvin Church offers four worship services on the campus each Sunday, two modern services in Herd Worship Center and two traditional services in the beautiful stained-glass sanctuary, at 8:30 and 11 a.m.

Hawkins said everyone is invited to attend any time.

For more information, visit the Marvin United Methodist Church website.