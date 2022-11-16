Construction of the Marsh Farm Road Bridge is now complete and the bridge was opened with a ribbon cutting celebration on Tuesday. The bridge provides an east to west corridor opening between Paluxy Drive and U.S. Highway 69.
The vision for this area began with the developer’s planning and communication with the city about five years ago. The Tyler City Council approved the residential zoning of the property and voted to approve the annexation of the land into the city limits, according to the city.
The project adds approximately 1,300 residences to the city, all built to the specifications of the city code. Additionally, these residences are protected by the Tyler Police and Fire Departments and also have City of Tyler public services like water and sewer.
The bridge connects Marsh Farm Road to Smith County Road 15 giving these neighborhoods easy access to South Broadway Avenue to the west and Paluxy Drive to the east.
Councilman Brad Curtis said he is excited for residents in his district to have an alternative route.
“I’m excited to have this bridge and road in my district,” he said. “It’s a relief for people to have an alternative way to get to the south side of the city and another east west roadway to improve traffic flow in our community.”
For more information, visit the City of Tyler website.