Attendees of the Smith County Republican Club Presidents Dinner on Saturday evening heard from Marine and high risk humanitarian Victor Marx.
During the dinner at Hollytree Country Club, Marx shared copies of his book, "The Victor Marx Story," signed some books and served as speaker for the dinner.
Marx completed successful missions to Iraq, Syria, North Africa and Southeast Asia, including many times in non-permissive and high threat environments, helping orphans and widows, according to his website.
He faced abuse and torture as a child before the time he graduated from high school. His life was filled with drugs, fights and theft, the website stated. Marx's discipline of military life and faith in God helped him recover from his traumatic childhood and empowers him to help others.
"Today, Victor focuses his attention to the plights of those affected by ISIS, troubled juvenile offenders, and supporting military personnel from all branches including the special operations community," the website reads. "Victor challenges his audiences to maintain and build spiritual health. He believes in the importance of the faith community in the military and mixes humor with raw reality stories of survival and redemption to encourage a resilient lifestyle."
Marx has been married 30 years. He is a father of five and a proud grandfather. He said he's learned to learned to teach his approach to "build successful relationships while excelling professionally."
Local public elected officials, including East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert, attended the dinner.