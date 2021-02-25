The National Weather Service has determined East Texas is a "marginal risk" for quarter to half dollar sized hail and 60 to 70 mile-per-hour winds tonight.
"Showers and thunderstorms will return to the region Thursday into Friday," the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook. "A few strong to severe storms with large hail cannot be ruled out for much of East Texas, portions of Northwest Louisiana, and Southwest Arkansas Thursday night into early Friday morning."
The graphic says primary threats are large hail and damaging winds. Tyler is on the outskirts of the map and Shreveport, La., is in the middle. It goes to Lufkin and Texarkana.
Further into the weekend, the NWS said widespread showers and thunderstorms will return again Saturday night through Monday.
"Although specific details are still unclear at this time, heavy rainfall and perhaps even an isolated threat for severe storms may become a concern during this timeframe," the NWS said.