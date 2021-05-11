Kristina Ross and Daniel Nagore were crowned Mardi Gras queen and king Tuesday evening as the top female and male fundraisers at PATH’s third annual Mardi Gras event.
PATH's goal was to raise a total of $20,000. The nonprofit, also known as People Attempting to Help, managed to raise a whopping $33,000 after the Mardi Gras in May event at ETX Brewing Co. in downtown Tyler.
With friends and family of those in the court showing up at the celebration, donation numbers went up. A total of 344 donors raised the $33,000 sum.
The celebration featured live music by Pat Mason and the Bayou Boogie Band and a special Cajun menu. Attendees also enjoyed event-exclusive beer, drawings and door prizes.
Andrea Wilson, PATH executive director, said the annual Mardi Gras celebration was postponed to give an opportunity to those who hadn’t been vaccinated for COVID-19, but still turned out to be a successful celebration for the organization and the Mardi Gras in May court candidates.
Those participating in the court included Elva Estrada, Whitney Rockwell, Ross, Ryan Tew, David Carrazco, Trey Cobb, Nagore and Clayton Sanders. The court membership includes business professionals in the city who have been involved with PATH. Some on the court said they have friends and family who have been helped by PATH, which inspired them to get involved.
The fundraiser money will go toward PATH programs providing rent assistance, housing, food and medical assistance.
“It’s a fantastic and competitive way for the community to be able to give back to PATH,” Wilson said.
She said last year, the Mardi Gras event happened before the pandemic. She said this year’s event has been similar in terms of competition, but regardless of who wins, Wilson said the families of Tyler are the ones who win because PATH supports them in times of crisis.
“Our court, all eight members, each found their own way to bring in their circle, so we reached an audience that we might have reached normally,” Wilson said. “We have so many people who depend on PATH to stand in the gap when they hit an unexpected crisis and we never know when that might be us, right? It’s so wonderful to see young folks like we have on our court want to help us spread the word.”
Ross, Mardi Gras queen, said she turned to social media to get the word out about the contest.
“I just really took advantage of my Facebook friends and Instagram friends and just encouraged them to donate to PATH, which is an amazing organization and (I’m) lucky I have some very supportive people who did donate,” Ross said.
Ross currently serves on the board of directors for PATH. The former track and field athlete said she wanted to win, so she was competitive.
She encourages everyone to donate to PATH.
“There are so many amazing organizations and they wouldn’t have them if people didn’t donate, so still, send money to PATH,” Ross said.
Mardi Gras in May King Nagore said he was surprised by his last-minute victory.
To fundraise, Nagore said he used social media and his car wash, Wash It Mobile, where he asked people to donate to PATH. He also partnered with a local artist to purchase a painting and raffling it.
Nagore said he had never been involved with PATH but knew about it, and some of his closest friends had been helped by PATH. So he loved helping a cause he can relate to.
“Never give up and always support local. Always support your community first,” Nagore said. “I want to thank my team, Nagore Investments and Wash It Mobile. Cooper Adams was a huge support here, he helped me go through all of this. He is the vice president of Wash It Mobile and he is the chief operations officer for Nagore Investments, so I’m very thankful. Lu Robles, my friend, she helped raise money for PATH.”
Cobb, who hosted a dunk tank donation event, was mentioned for having one of the most creative fundraiser ideas, along with Ryan Tew, who held a pie in the face fundraiser to raise money for her campaign.
Estrada also received a gift certificate for her creative idea. Estrada’s 8-year-old daughter, Selena, auctioned off several of her dresses to help her mother contribute to PATH’s fundraiser.
“I hope the competitors will go ahead and plug back into PATH and be on this. I’ve had a chance to meet all of them, give most of them a tour of PATH and they’ve been so complimentary on the broad services that we offer, not as a handout to people but as a way to help them over an unexpected crisis,” Wilson said.