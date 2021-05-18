20190518_March_of_Dimes_Babies_01web.jpg

Carol Henson and Vivian Gee carry the banner for the March of Dimes March for Babies walk at the Rose Rudman Trail in Tyler on Saturday May 18, 2019. March of Dimes is a nonprofit organization that works to improve the health of mothers and babies, and it focuses on preventing birth defects and preterm births. 

 Tyler Morning Telegraph File

The annual March of Dimes “Mother of a Movement” Community Walk is expected to take place this Saturday at Southside Park at Rose Rudman Trail from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

The theme this year, “Mother of a Movement” means that being a mother is no small feat. It’s a mother of a movement.

Preterm birth and its complications are the second largest contributor to infant death in the U.S., and preterm birth rates have been increasing for five years. More than just a walk, it’s an entry into making a visible difference in our community now and for generations to come. With the community’s support, the organizers are working to ensure that every family has a healthy pregnancy.

Registration and an opening ceremony will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. and the walk will begin at 9 a.m. at Southside Park. Refreshments will be available for the walkers and t-shirts for the first 200 participants. All participants are asked to wear purple.

Participants can sign up online to donate, walk, or form a team at www.marchforbabies.org/event/tyler or they can donate to any of the participants online by clicking their names on the website.

Also, people can sign up as a team captain or you can join an existing team. For any questions about the March For Babies Community Walk, contact Dorinda Henderson-Williams at zetadorinda2015@gmail.com.

Sponsors and organizers include Christus Trinity Mother Frances, Healthy Me Healthy Babies, Northeast Texas Public Health District, WIC, and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated, Zeta Kappa Zeta Chapter.

 
 

