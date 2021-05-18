The annual March of Dimes “Mother of a Movement” Community Walk is expected to take place this Saturday at Southside Park at Rose Rudman Trail from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
The theme this year, “Mother of a Movement” means that being a mother is no small feat. It’s a mother of a movement.
Preterm birth and its complications are the second largest contributor to infant death in the U.S., and preterm birth rates have been increasing for five years. More than just a walk, it’s an entry into making a visible difference in our community now and for generations to come. With the community’s support, the organizers are working to ensure that every family has a healthy pregnancy.
Registration and an opening ceremony will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. and the walk will begin at 9 a.m. at Southside Park. Refreshments will be available for the walkers and t-shirts for the first 200 participants. All participants are asked to wear purple.
Participants can sign up online to donate, walk, or form a team at www.marchforbabies.org/event/tyler or they can donate to any of the participants online by clicking their names on the website.
Also, people can sign up as a team captain or you can join an existing team. For any questions about the March For Babies Community Walk, contact Dorinda Henderson-Williams at zetadorinda2015@gmail.com.
Sponsors and organizers include Christus Trinity Mother Frances, Healthy Me Healthy Babies, Northeast Texas Public Health District, WIC, and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated, Zeta Kappa Zeta Chapter.