This year, on March 2, marks the 185th anniversary of Texas Independence Day.
In 1836, the Texas Declaration of Independence was adopted by settlers in Independence Hall at Washington-on-the-Brazos. Mexican Texas officially declared independence from Mexico, and created the Republic of Texas.
Texas was later annexed into the United States on Dec. 29, 1845 and admitted into the union as the 28th state. The transfer of power from republic to state became official on Feb. 19, 1846.
Smith County commissioners approved the sale of fireworks last month from Feb. 25 through March 2 for those interested in celebrating the holiday with fireworks.
1836 Texas Kitchen in Tyler will host a Texas Independence Day party Tuesday evening from 5 to 9 p.m. with in-house smoked brisket, crawfish, tacos, fireworks and music.
The Texas Historical Commission will host a Texas Independence Day Digital History Celebration video titled “Independence! A Lone Star Rises" on March 31 at 10 a.m. with encore presentations at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on the Washington-on-the-Brazos Historical Foundation, Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site, and Texas Historical Commission Facebook pages as well as the Texas Historical Commission YouTube channel.
The celebration video, directed by Gary Foreman of Native Sun Productions, is free to view and features original music by Grammy-nominated composer David Arkenstone.