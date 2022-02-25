Cold temperatures continue today after Thursday's precipitation caused icy conditions on some East Texas roads.
If you're wondering about potential icy road conditions, a website tool can help you locate roads that may have ice accumulation.
Check the website drivetexas.org for current road conditions, as provided by Texas Department of Transportation.
The website updates in real time and can be viewed from home before motorists set out for travel.
Black ice could be possibly on lesser-traveled rural roads as cold temperatures continue today.
There is a slight chance of rain today in Tyler, which will see a high temperature around 44 and a low around 35 degrees.