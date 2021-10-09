Are you looking for a manly man’s dog? We have just the dog for you. His name is Dusty – a shepherd mix. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Dusty is 5 years old and weighs 70 pounds. He has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Dusty prefers the company of men and would love to be a ride-along buddy for his man. Best of all, Dusty is house trained. Dusty will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Dusty, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.