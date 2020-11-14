A man and woman are dead after their motorcycle was involved in a wreck with a van Saturday afternoon near the intersection of New Copeland Road and Loop 323.
Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said the wreck occurred at about 4 p.m. when the van was traveling east on Loop 323 but had a blinking yellow light while trying to turn north on Copeland.
The van turned in front of a motorcycle occupied by two people that was going west on Loop 323 with a green light, he said.
The motorcycle struck the van, and killed the two bike riders on the scene. The driver of the van failed to yield the right-of-way, according to police.
No names have been released at this time as police are trying to notify next of kin. Drivers were encouraged to avoid the intersection if possible.
Tyler Police accident investigators, crime scene and detectives all responded.