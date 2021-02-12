A man involved in a roll-over wreck near Tyler is seeking to find his dog that ran out of the vehicle during the crash on Wednesday.
He was taken to the hospital for his injuries and he stayed at an area hotel for some time. He was on his way to Austin when the wreck happened near exit 567-B to Winona.
After receiving treatment, the man still wasn't able to find his dog, Lexi, yet.
Lexi is a white and gray dog with one blue eye and one brown eye. For anyone who might she the dog, contact omegaba@aol.com or 205-612-7800.
The man said he's reached out to local animal shelters for help, and he's worried about his pet being out alone in the cold.