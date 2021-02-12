A man involved in a rollover wreck near Tyler is seeking to find his dog after the animal ran from the vehicle following the crash Wednesday.
He was taken to the hospital for his injuries and then stayed at an area hotel for some time. He was on his way to Austin heading West on I-20 when the wreck happened near exit 571-B to Winona.
After receiving treatment, the man still wasn’t able to find his dog, Lexi.
Lexi is white and gray with one blue eye and one brown eye. If you have seen the dog, email omegaba@aol.com or call 205-612-7800.
The man said he’s reached out to local animal shelters for help, and he’s worried about his pet being out alone in the cold.