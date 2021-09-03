For Kenneth David Norman, his second chance at life came when a Tyler couple helped him while he was recently stranded for multiple days in Big Bend National Park.
Norman is now searching for the couple he credits with saving his life. When the pair found him, he was dehydrated after a serious motorcycle crash and doesn't remember their names. He said he gave them his email address, but he hasn’t heard from them.
“I feel like I owe them my life. If they wouldn’t have come by and rescued me, I think I might have died there,” Norman said.
Norman described the couple as in their 40s and said they drove a blue Jeep with a hardtop and tinted windows.
“They told me their names, but I wasn’t in the right mind when they did it. I was dehydrated and had a broken leg. All I remember is that they were from Tyler, Texas. I was physiologically stressed — I've never been in a situation like that where I couldn’t get any help,” he said.
Norman, who lives in The Philippines with his family, said he visits the United States once a year for training and usually rides his motorcycle during his visits.
The accident happened on the morning of Aug. 11. His plan was to ride from Big Bend National Park to Utah. Norman said he was riding on the River Road trail when he got on mud that caused his leg to get caught on the side of the motorcycle. His motorcycle then fell over, which broke his leg.
Norman said he was stranded near the Rio Grande with only two liters of water and a bottle of lemonade.
“I thought to myself I could either sit here in the shade tree with this broken leg and hope someone randomly comes to the trail and helps me or I could try to crawl to the river and jump on it to use it as a source of transportation”, he said.
With no phone service and failed attempts at calling 911, Norman wanted to use the river in hopes of finding someone that could help him.
“I made the decision to not just sit there because I didn’t know if it could be days or weeks,” he said.
With a broken leg, Norman was left to drag his body backward in search of help. He tried to find the edge of the Rio Grande both days but failed.
Eventually, Norman ran out of water. He had no food so he started eating ants and grass.
“There were little sprouts of grass coming out of the mud and they had little droplets of water on them. I was eating them to get the droplets of water. I was so thirsty,” he said.
After being stranded for a few days his ticket to survival appeared — the Tyler couple.
“All of a sudden this Jeep shows up and a young lady hops out of the passenger door and comes over with a gallon of water. I started drinking that and it was like God sent for me,” Norman said.
Once the couple arrived, they fed him granola bars and gave him medicine for his leg pain. They rearranged their camping stuff and put him in their Jeep to take him to the Park Rangers.
Norman recalled the couple saying they had been camping at the Four Corners region and Big Bend National Park.
Once he arrived with the Park Rangers, Normal was transported to the Community Hospital in Alpine, Texas. Then he was airborne and transferred to the University Medical Center of El Paso, where he was going to undergo surgery for his leg.
Luckily, Norman only had a few fractures and was discharged from the hospital on Aug. 22. He then flew back to Houston where he is currently staying with a friend and doing physical therapy.
This week, Norman will be leaving for the Philippines, where he'll finally be reunited with his family since 2019 due to COVID-19.
“I went from this casual laid-back Monday morning ride to laying with a broken leg by my motorcycle,” he said after reflecting on his experience.
Norman reached out to Tyler Morning Telegraph to share his experience as he wants to show his gratitude towards the couple that saved his life.
“God bless that couple and thank you for saving my life. If I ever get to see them again I will take them out to a steak dinner or something. I owe them everything. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them,” Norman said. “They are very special to me. They saved my life and for me, it's a big deal.”
“If there’s anything that I could ever do to help them or get back to them, I am in debt with them forever. My heart goes out to them both and I wish them all the happiness and success someone could offer somebody,” he added.