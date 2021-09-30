A Mount Enterprise man was killed Wednesday night in a fiery one-vehicle crash in Cherokee County.
Dakota Butler, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded at 8:40 p.m. to the crash on FM 2138 about 10 miles west of Rusk, Dark said. A preliminary report shows Butler was driving a pickup south on FM 2138 in a left-hand curve when the vehicle left the east side of the roadway, entered a side skid and struck a tree on its passenger side.
Dark said the pickup caught fire and burned.