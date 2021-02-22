A man in his 50s is dead after a house fire Sunday morning in Smith County near Lindale.
According to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office, at about 9 a.m. Sunday, firefighters from Lindale, Dixie, and Van Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a house fire in the 11200 block of Farm-to-Market Road 849 near Lindale.
An elderly woman who lives in the home made it out of the house thanks to a passerby who happened to be an off-duty firefighter from another area, Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said.
Witnesses of the fire reported heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the two-story home.
When firefighters came into the home, they found a dead man on the second floor. His name is not being released at this time pending official notification.
The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the origin and cause of the fire.