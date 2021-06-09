A man accused of shooting a woman in the face and running from police over four days in the Lindale area in March was recently indicted on assault and unlawful possession of a firearm charges.
Samuel Salas, 34, of Lindale, was arrested the morning of March 15 after multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for him the past weekend. Police said he shot a woman in Lindale that past Friday and he allegedly attempted a home invasion on Saturday.
He continued to evade police on Sunday, and was later arrested on Monday at a home outside of Mineola on Farm-to-Market Road 1801, about 15 miles from where the shooting took place Friday.
Salas was arrested and now indicted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. A grand jury handed down the indictments in the 241st District Court on May 13. He remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $1 million.
While evading police, he posting comments on Facebook about the police looking for him.
Salas has at least two Facebook pages. From one, he was commenting on posts about being wanted and even wrote a lengthy post where he talked about himself in third-person.
"I samuel salas messed up had a freak accedent that hurt one of the few friends I have. I don't know where all of a sudden there r fake reports of me Samuel Salas stealing or breaking into someone's house krazy thing my own brother didnt even stop to think about it everyone who knows me knows I dont steal at all but just because people seen it on t.v. all of a sudden the lochness monster is real again," was part of this unedited statement.
As he arrived at the Smith County Jail in Tyler on March 15, he claimed to reporters the shooting was an accident and had reasons for running.
According to online court documents, Salas was sentenced to four years in prison in January 2017 for a guilty plea of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation.
Smith County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian said police were unsure if Salas or someone else posting on Facebook during the manhunt, but he said the posts did assist in the search.
"We knew that was coming from him ... what we didn't know is, if it was coming from him or was someone else typing it? Also, if he was out in the woods that long, how did he keep that thing charged up?" Christian said. "Speculation on my part, there had to be other people involved in this or helping him with it but I'm not positive."
As a sheriff's office vehicle took him into the jail, Salas alleged police hurt him, and said his skin color was a concern.
Christian said the arrest was peaceful and no resistance, and Salas was given a cigarette.
"They cuffed him, there was no, nothing. And that's what we want. We don't want to injure anybody," Christian said.
One of the many agencies assisting was the Texas Anti-Gang Center. The Smith County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Lindale Police Department and Smith County Precinct 5 Constable's Office were among the other agencies assisting in the manhunt and arrest of Salas.
"We just take all the resources we have and use them," Christian said. "If there's technology at the Texas Anti-Gang Center to get someone in custody, we will use it. We knew he shot someone and we knew we had to get him off the street."
For three days the sheriff's office updated the public and the media on a regular basis during the manhunt. Christian said there were a lot of "uncalled for" comments on social media. He thanked the public and the media for their assistance.
John Anderson contributed to this report.