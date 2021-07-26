A man accused of being involved in a gun battle near Van and evading police was arrested over the weekend.
Matthew Aric Jones, 23, of Lindale, and Jesse Lee Hasten, 29, of Mineola, were involved in a dispute at a residence on County Road 447 near Van early Friday morning that resulted in a gun battle, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office.
Police said Friday that Jones fled in a vehicle and he was later found at UT Health Quitman, where he later fled on foot after investigators arrived.
On Saturday, Jones was booked into the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a $300,000 bond.
Hasten was transported to UT Health Tyler for treatment on Friday, the sheriff’s office said. He is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries after surgery as of Friday.
Jones went to UT Health Quitman regarding a gunshot wound to the leg. When he fled from the hospital, Jones' health and welfare were considered questionable.